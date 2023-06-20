ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Villa of Hope unveiled a new behavioral center with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

The facility is called The Steven Center for Behavioral Health and will provide treatment by Villa’s licensed therapists with care customized to the individual client.

Facility officials say these therapists are trained to help understand and manage a wide range of issues, such as PTSD, ADHD, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, substance abuse, and more.

Dr. Will Dvila, Villa of Hope’s President and CEO, says, “We’re not only treating people with mental health (issues), we’re helping people find hope again. We’re helping people know that they can have successful, productive lives, and they can go on, that they don’t have to give up; we’re here for them, and we hope they engage in services with us.”

The Steven Center is named in honor of Steven Messina— his family says he was a shining light whose love for life blossomed through his music, friendships, and adventures. Steven faced challenges, including addiction and mental health disorders, but found that he was not unique and, most importantly, not alone.