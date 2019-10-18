New bail laws could mean some suspects go free by end of year

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) New laws taking effect on January 1 could mean certain suspects will be set free without having to pay cash bail. Supporters say these are for mostly non-violent crimes, will help remedy the problem of overcrowding in jails, and deliver constitutional rights.



“The system that currently exists results in people being detained, unable to post bail,” says attorney Mark Foti. He says individuals should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Adding that holding people with no conviction, at a high bail limit they can’t post is unconstitutional.



Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says, “With criminal justice reform it was very important that we do move forward.” Yet she says with bail reform, it’s concerning.

“For non-qualifying offenses, there will be a presumption of releases on their own recognizance,” says Doorley. She adds for an example, a person who commits a home burglary with no weapon, will now be released until trial, regardless of their prior criminal record. It changes criteria in place.

“There isn’t a component for ‘dangerousness’ that a court can look at,” she says. Doorley adds 200 to 300 people could be released from county jails by year’s end.

But Foti says they will likely not be violent offenders. He says to keep in mind that those who can’t pay bail aren’t yet convicted. “The release of these individuals is something that really supports the fairness of our system,” he says.

Below is a list of offenses that will not qualify for bail from The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting














