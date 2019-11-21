New amenities underway at Bristol Mountain

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Bristol Mountain is open for this winter season. Every year more features are added that won’t disappoint.

A new state of the art judge’s building sits right over Mikey’s Jump in the High Point Terrain Park.

It will give a supreme vantage point for them and press at the jump site for the 2020-2021 U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships. Vice president Steven Fuller says there are only three permanent aerial sites in the country and now Bristol is one of them.

“For skiers and alpine skiers and so forth, to be able to ski down the run and ski next to theses athletics that are jumping 50 feet in the air, and also ride the same lift as them as they go up the mountain is a very unique scenario,” said Fuller. “We are very fortunate here at Bristol to actually have a trail that was located near the base of the area that fit pretty well the profile that the us ski team and national teams are looking for when they host competitions and trainings.”

Further up the slope, a new comet race center with the latest sports technology.

“We set up a video room for them in the training center where they can practice and compete and review that footage to critically analyze to be able to become better athletes,” said Fuller.

Fuller said the upgrades at Bristol will make a positive economic impact in the Finger Lakes Region.

“So not only are they just here at Bristol Mountain to train but they’re also using all the great resources that we have in the county, Finger Lakes and Rochester area,” said Fuller.

At the end of the day, guest 21 and over can enjoy a new cozy and comfortable cannery. Reliving stories of the day while sipping a nice craft beer or whiskey.

Bristol Mountain is open weekends 9:00AM – 4:00PM. They have trails open only for advanced skiers and hope to open more shortly.

For more information: https://www.bristolmountain.com/