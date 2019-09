The Lyons School District is closed today --- as police search for a robbery suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous.They say 28-year-old Brandon Burgess robbed a 7-11 in the town of Phelps yesterday morning.He's from Lyons and police believe he may have returned there. The Lyons school district decided to close today in the interest of student safety.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies say speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal crash in Riga last night at Griffin and Betteridge Roads.The driver -- 47-year old Sergey Maystruk was killed.A 37-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.