New $1.5 million terminal among changes planned this year at Canandaigua Airport

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Bob Mincer, the Canandaigua Airport manager, works from the back of a trailer, which serves as his temporary base of operations.

Mincer is awaiting a new project that will add an approximately 3,000-square-foot general aviation terminal to the airport.

“I think it’ll be a big change here,” said Mincer. I see this airport as a destination, not only from aviators but from the community as well.”

The project, Mincer says, could break ground this summer.

“More traffic is better,” said Mincer. “More fuel sales, more activity, and more involvement in general in aviation as a sport.”

The state approved $1,485,000 in funding for the terminal back in 2018.

Also on the agenda for the airport: knocking down about 18 acres worth of trees, a process Mincer said will serve to make landings safer.

Mike Manikowski, Ontario County Economic Developer, sees the airport as a chance to attract business and tourism.

“”We want to use that asset to attract corporate offices,” said Manikowksi, “to attract other facilities to make it easy for tourists, or residents, or businesspeople to come to Ontario County to locate their business here.”

The Canandaigua Airport added to its runway in 2013.