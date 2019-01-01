Netflix's 'Bird Box' breaking viewership record

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KRON-TV) - Netflix recently announced more than 45 million accounts watched its original horror movie Bird Box within its first 7 days of opening, making it a record-breaking debut for the streaming service.

The film, directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, is set in a world where a mysterious supernatural force causes people to voluntarily commit suicide if they look at it.

So, to stay alive, they must wear blindfolds.

This of course has produced endless memes on social media.

me figuring out #birdbox plot from just looking at the memes pic.twitter.com/FkH1fHMol7 — Elizabeth (@elizabethsfries) December 31, 2018

#birdbox⁠ ⁠

“i know you saw my text”

me: pic.twitter.com/5KUTiUWWBX — Bird Box Memes (@birdboxmemes) December 29, 2018