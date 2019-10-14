Neighbors still waiting for answers after Webster homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Neighbors are still waiting for answers after a homicide in Webster last week.

Police have given limited details, but they’ve said they were doing a welfare check at a house on Oakdale Dr. last Wednesday evening when they found a dead woman inside. Neighbors say nearly a week later, this is still all the information they have and so many questions remain unanswered.

Cindy Clawson lives across the street from the house where the body was found. She wants answers too but also said now it’s time to honor the victim and get justice for her.

“She was a big Jets fan and the Jets won yesterday and so we were kind of like, ‘oh they have a guardian angel in heaven now looking down on them.'”

This is the second homicide in Webster in the past few months. In July Timothy Manley Jr. was shot and killed on Hollywood Blvd. No one’s been charged for his murder and police haven’t said if they have any suspects.

Clawson said she’d like the investigations to move faster but understands it’s a process.

“I don’t believe or feel there’s a random person wandering this area murdering people, but it would be nice to know what happened and put that at rest in your mind,” she said.