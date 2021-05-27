Neighbors shocked after body of woman found at Irondequoit home

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) —Neighbors told News 8 a a little more about the woman whose body was found in a home on Culver Road in Irondequoit Tuesday night.

Irondequoit police say 37- year old Lisa Shuler was found dead on the property of a home on Culver Road in Irondequoit Tuesday night where she lived with her boyfriend, 40-year old Seth Larson.

Larson has been named a person of interested in the death. Police say he is 5’9″ with tattoos on both forearms and either short, brown hair or a shaved head. he drives a blue Nissan Juke with a NY license plate FTP6756. A search for Larson is currently underway.

Questions remain after the body of Lisa Shuler was on Culver road in Irondequoit. Neighbors who has lived next to the Shuler household for over a decade told news 8 us the death is shocking and unexpected.

“I would never in a million years like I said I’m very shocked.”

That is the reaction of a neighbor who lives near the Shuler household. She wanted to remain anonymous but tells news 8 that she’s lived next to the family for years, a husband and wife with 4 children, Lisa being the oldest.

“Very nice , and we never had problems with them and very family oriented.”

The neighbor’s son, being the same age as Shuler , would go next door to play and she describes Lisa as friendly. The neighbor says she knew Shuler her until Shuler moved out of the family house in her mid-teens-and hasn’t seen Shuler since but was still devastated at the news of her death.

“She was a normal teenager, we interacted with here hi how are you she went to school here in Spencerport, I just can’t believe it. I’m totally in shock.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been able to provide an initial cause of death. The Irondequoit Police Department along with the New York State Police say they are still examining evidence and follow numerous leads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Seth Larson are asked to call Irondequoit Police Department 336-6000 ext. 2200 or 911 and ask for the on-duty Irondequoit

Police Supervisor.

If someone wishes to provide information anonymously, they can contact Rochester area Crimestoppers at (585) 423-9300 or via their website at www.roccrimestoppers.com