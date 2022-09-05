ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two homicides taking place within 48 hours in the city of Rochester has made for a violent Labor Day Weekend.

The city has now recorded 55 homicides so far this year.

Nearly 50 days ago, the city declared a state of emergency in Rochester. However, those who live in some of the neighborhoods most recently affected say not much has changed.



Willie Jackson now lives in Atlanta, but grew up in Rochester. This holiday weekend, he’s visiting family who live near Lyell Avenue. On Saturday night, Jackson walked up to a police scene.

“I was actually going to the store and I noticed a lot of cops and tape around. I didn’t know what in particular was going on at the time,” Jackson said, “I sat down here on the steps just observing everything for a minute. It’s just so different from the time from before I moved to Atlanta. We didn’t have all this violence and the drug activity that’s going on here.”

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street.



Others who live nearby now say they’re disappointed with the lack of change.

“State of emergency from where, from what? Because I haven’t heard anything or seen anything any different,” said Ellen Rosario, who lives in the Lyell-Otis neighborhood, “I don’t hangout on Lyell. I don’t hangout anywhere where I know there’s activity and there’s crime. There’s drugs, there’s prostitution, there’s everything.”

For Jackson, he says the ongoing violence has presented a different view of Rochester than what he knew before.

“I always tell myself I don’t think I would ever want to move back. I definitely do not want to move back here. But visit, yeah, I’ll come and visit.”



Meanwhile the founder of Rochester’s Little Italy neighborhood, which is based off of Lyell Avenue, has filed a formal complaint with the Attorney General’s office over concerns of a lack of public safety and ongoing crime seen there and in surrounding streets.

Rochester’s state of emergency was recently extended through at least September 17. It was first put in place July 21.