Neighbors on edge after woman attacked by homeless man outside of condo

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KRON) — The homeless man arrested for attacking a woman outside her apartment building in San Francisco has been released from police custody and now, the victim is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom for help.

Some people are also questioning the judge who made the decision to let the alleged attacker go.

The victim tweeted the governor Wednesday night, attaching the video of her attack to the plea.

Paneez Kosarian was trying to get into her apartment building when she was assaulted by a man who was trying to keep her from going inside without him.

Another neighbor in the area, Adidi Saha, said she had a similar experience with a homeless person.

“So I had an experience here somewhere at the next building,” Saha said.

Saha said a homeless man threatened her with a knife back in July.

She said her incident took place just about 500 feet away from where this incident happened early Sunday morning.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a woman was attacked by a homeless man out front of her luxury high rise.

Police said 25-year-old Austin Vincent was arrested and now released by the court, pending trial

KRON4 spoke with the victim and the San Francisco woman said she feels like a prisoner in her own home and believes releasing Vincent may put others in danger.

The release is also not sitting well with neighbors and workers nearby.

“I am concerned for my customers and the people that live in this neighborhood because who wouldn’t be. I’m really close with my customers and they’re great people,” Nicole Hair, who works in the area, said.

Sunday’s incident happened next door to the soon to be homeless navigation center, where many residents are not seeing eye to eye with the city.

“We need to have some controls in place so that this doesn’t repeat otherwise it just becomes unsafe to move around and life here,” neighbor Eyen Barua said.