Neighbors lend a hand with free toilet paper, shop taking donations

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — From babysitting to free toilet paper, neighbors all around our area and shops like the Enchanted Garden in Penfield, are looking for ways to give back in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The donations box at the Enchanted Garden shop has only been out for a day, but already food and gifts are pouring in.

“I think it helps us feel as if we’re controlling something in our lives right now cause we don’t know what’s coming and it’s something that makes you feel good so I would encourage everyone to give back in some way,” said Eileen Wrona, owner of Enchanted Garden Passion Boutique and gifts.

Eileen Wrona owns the shop and she started the box to help those running low on supplies. Shes even helped those in quarantine by doing some grocery shopping.

And she’s not the only one, an employee at the shop is using her free time to help families.

“It’s hard you know there are single parents out there and they don’t have anybody to help them so that’s kinda of where it came from and I think we all need to help,” said Michelle Mcelduff, employee.

The Gamet family is also doing what they can to give back, this take-it-or-leave-it toilet paper bin has already brought neighbors in need to their front door.

“We figured out that people were saying we don’t have a lot, where can I get some. cause they were down to their last roll,” said Owen Gamet.

“Just try to keep everything as normal as possible and try to make everyone feel a little bit more at ease,” said Brian Gamet.

That toilet paper box is on Hilltop Drive in Pittsford, and you can stop by if you’re in need or drop off extra supplies for the next person.

Donations can be dropped off at Enchanted Gardens in Penfield.