Neighboring towns still helping Sodus one month after highway department fire

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – Towns neighboring Sodus are continuing to help them out during heavy snowfalls. Almost a month ago the highway department barn caught fire. The barn and a majority of its plow trucks were destroyed. firefighters deemed it a total loss.

A town losing all its snowplows in the winter in Upstate New York isn’t an ideal situation. But the day after the fire, help came to the rescue.

“We have some great neighbors, seven different towns have loaned us trucks to use and we have kept up very well with the snow,” said Sodus town supervisor Scott Johnson.

He said now it’s a waiting game with the insurance company, to find out when they can buy new trucks.

“We should be able to buy some soon, the insurance company has said we have five of them that are under replacement cost and there are a few built out there that we’ve been looking at, so sometime in February we hope.”

There are two trucks that the supervisor says might be salvageable, but the roof is caved in on them so they haven’t been able to get them out. Johnson said they’re going to do everything they can to get them working again.

Highway superintendent Dale Pickering said the fire made everything more complicated.

“Everything’s more involved, the equipment out here we have block heaters on the trucks to keep them warm so they’ll start up and stuff then we have to put fuel additives in because the fuel’s cold and not in a heated facility, but basically we’re surviving day to day and figure out what we need tomorrow,” said Pickering.

Pickering said he ordered a brand new plow about 13 months ago that he expects to arrive this week. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.