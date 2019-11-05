Neighborhood lit up blue for Officer Ortiz

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Neighbors of the fallen police officer Manny Ortiz are paying tribute with a sea of blue lights.

Residents on Gasberry Lane in Webster put blue lights on their homes on Monday evening.

Ortiz was driving to work at the Rochester Police Department when police say he accidentally shot himself in the left thigh.

His car drifted of the road into a ravine. Bystanders ran to help — but ortiz did not survive.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said Officer Ortiz left behind a legacy.

“I think a lot of times in law enforcement, we hold things in. We hold things in and I think what we can do is talk to one another about how Manny was. The worst thing we can do is pretend like it didn’t happen.”

Ortiz was a highly regarded 22 year veteran of the RPD and was the subject of many stories here on News 8.

He leaves behind a fiancee and three children. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.