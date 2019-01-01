Nearly a thousand cases of Patron tequila stolen in Florida

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - Florida deputies recovered over half a million dollars worth of tequila over the weekend.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released a picture of the haul Monday.

There were approximately 966 cases of Patron tequila. The retail value -- more than $507,000.

Investigators said a truck driver hauling the tequila stopped for dinner at a truck stop in Tampa.

At some point, he noticed his trailer was no longer attached to his truck.

Deputies found the trailer more than 10 miles away.

There they say they also found four men transferring the cases of tequila to another box truck. The four men were taken into custody.