Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana packed into spare tires seized in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two American citizens were arrested and 48 pounds of marijuana seized by border patrol officers earlier this week at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls.

The contraband was in five spare tires in the back of a cargo van, according to Customs and Border Protection, and a K-9 officer picked up on it.

The sealed packages of marijuana hold a street value of $45,000, according to the Border Patrol.

Neither person taken into custody was identified by name by Border Patrol, who said they were turned over to Homeland Security and then the U.S. Attorney’s Office.