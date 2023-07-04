MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 2,000 visitors flocked to the Genesee Country Village and Museum for the 4th of July celebration. As the largest living history museum in the state, it brings 19th-century New York back to life again, right before your very eyes.

More Americans are celebrating this year, too.

Each Independence Day, the GCVHM holds a very special Naturalization ceremony. This year, 47 individuals representing 31 countries across the globe took the oath of citizenship. Some are from China, India, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Buton, Nepal, Egypt, and more.

Gokul Khada is among the dozens of new Americans celebrating strongly this 4th of July, a date he will forever remember. He explains, with the help of his son, Bijaya, translating, he had to leave his farm in Buton nearly 20 years ago after the government seized his land. They fled in the middle of the night, risking their lives, and became refugees in Nepal. His journey now brought him to Rochester, New York. Following the big moment at the museum, he explains the meaning of this day.

“When you don’t have a citizenship right, when you don’t have a sense of belonging, you cannot claim your a Napoli, you cannot claim your Butonesse because you don’t have a citizenship, and we lived a steadfast life for nearly 18 years and we couldn’t… we belonged to nowhere I’m being able to come to this country express this freedom and exercise the right. Nothing can match this, you know…this is amazing! And being able to celebrate this day on the Fourth of July is very special to us.”

“Our newest citizens should be welcomed with open arms, that they should be treated the same as any other American citizen— even a citizen who was born here, had family here generations ago,” adds Judge Mark Pedersen, U.S. Magistrate in the Western District Courts, who presided over the formal ceremony.

“The Naturalization was the thing that I enjoyed the very best,” exclaims Pat Kotanski of Pendleton.

“I was so proud to be an American, and I thought— all these people want to become that, and it’s a beautiful place to live,” she adds.

The museum also boasts seemingly endless activities for all ages to discover and enjoy. From live animals, cooking demonstrations, coin designing for the kids, and more, each home in the village also represents what anyone would find a century ago: dressmaker, cobbler, mercantile, gun shop, and more.

Another crowd favorite for the Independence Day celebration: the famous speech by Fredrick Douglas, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”. This was technically delivered on July 5th, 1852, at Corinthian Hall in downtown Rochester. David Shakes of the North Star Players brings those words to life again, portraying Douglas. He tells News 8 he feels it’s the greatest speech in American history.

“It’s important for us to look at ourselves and to raise the moral bar of our country to live up to the precepts and concepts set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution,” Shakes says, noting those documents are considered, much like the museum itself, to be living history.

The Naturalization ceremony will continue to be a tradition for the museum in the future, as well.