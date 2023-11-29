ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 2,500 drivers in our region still need to submit an eye exam to the state. As of Friday, according to the New York DMV, those drivers are at risk of having their licenses suspended.

It’s based on a pandemic-era policy and applies to drivers who had their license automatically renewed at the height of the pandemic, but never re-submitted proof of a vision test.

Further, the state anticipates a five-day processing period from the time a test is submitted to the time it clears.

Over the last several months, the state has sent reminder notices to those affected by mail, text or email.

“Time is really of the essence that suspension will happen. I think there’s a lot of frustrations, in that, it feels like it’s coming crushing to a head right now,” said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.

In the last month, Romeo says there has been significant progress in the turnout rate for these exams.

Of the 2,500 drivers this affects in the region overall, Monroe County currently makes up about a third of that population.

However, with a five-day processing period, officials say it’s still imperative any outstanding tests get completed immediately to keep licenses active.

“What we’ve been told is that within receiving that eye exam in five days, the state’s system will have you reinstated. So, there shouldn’t be any additional steps you need to take and that’s why we’re encouraging folks to come down to a DMV, go look at the state vision registry to see what options they have and get this done and into the state as soon as possible. That way, you’ll be able to get reinstated quickly,” said Romeo.

For more details on the requirements, click here.

To find an eligible location nearest to you, visit the state’s portal.