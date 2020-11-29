Nearly 1 million crockpots sold by Amazon, Target recalled for burn risk

(CBS) – Sunbeam Products is recalling almost a million crockpots sold by retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart after roughly 100 consumers were burned — some seriously — when the lids blew off in use, spewing hot food and liquid.

The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, causing the lid to suddenly come off in use, posing burn risks to consumers from spewing hot food and liquids, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Sunbeam has received 119 reports of lids detaching, resulting in 99 injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said.

The recall involves Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, model number SCCPPC600-V1 (shown on label on bottom of unit.) The multi-cookers were made in China between July 1, 2017, and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN (engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.)

Sold nationwide at stores and online from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 to $100, approximately 942,760 of the multi-cookers were purchased in the U.S., and 28,330 in Canada.

Consumers should contact the company to obtain a replacement lid by calling 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or going online to recall.crockpot.com for more information.

Sunbeam advised against using the recalled crockpot in pressure cooker mode, but said it’s safe to continue to use it for slow cooking and sautéing. Those who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure mode should make sure the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol base, the company stated.