NC man accused of cutting dog in half with chainsaw

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (CNN) — A North Carolina man was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after he allegedly cut a family member’s dog in half with a chainsaw.

The sheriff’s office said Jonathon Bulluck was staying at his aunt’s house on Friday night when he claimed her English Mastiff jumped on a 2-year-old who was also at the home.

According to the police report, the toddler wasn’t injured in the incident.

The next morning, the dog was found dead on a dirt path near the home.

The sheriff’s office said Bulluck stole the dog in the middle of the night, stabbed it to death, then used a chain saw to cut the dog in half and left it in a shallow grave.

Bulluck faces charges of felony animal larceny and felony animal cruelty.

