NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

New York (AP)- Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA has told its head coaches that they may choose to not wear masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.

The memo was sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press.