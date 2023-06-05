ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Addiction affects many in the community every day, and with the potent opioid fentanyl seeing a sharp and dangerous increase in recent years, it has turned into a fight against fentanyl, to protect loved ones, friends, family, and the community at large.

On Wednesday, June 7, Nazareth University will host “Our Kids Are Not Alright, So Now What? A Path Forward,” to increase community awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

The event will take place 6–9 p.m. at Nazareth University’s Shults Community Center.

Event organizers say that the Monroe County Heroin task force is working with the family of Paige Gibbons, a Pittsford native and a student at Hobart William Smyth who was 19 years old when she died of a fentanyl overdose in November of 2022.

The Gibbons family has made it their mission to increase community awareness around the dangers of fentanyl.

As part of that work, the Gibbons family and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are holding this event on campus, open to the public, and aimed at high school students.

For more information, please visit here.

Tune into News 8 at 6 p.m. Monday night for a special report from Isabel Garcia, who spoke with experts taking steps to address the fentanyl epidemic and what resources are available for those looking for support.