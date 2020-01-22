Nazareth College celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with keynote address

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday.

The theme was ‘Finding Our Power to Make a Difference: Racial Healing and Restorative Justice.’ Local musician, attorney and activist, Danielle Ponder, kicked off the event as the keynote speaker.

Ponder performed the black anthem, ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’. There were also performances by students who received this year’s MLK Visionary and Performing Art Awards. Diego Mejia Cordova is the winner of the Music Category and Dwight Young in the Theatre/Dance Category.

Classes were suspended so students could attend the event. One student said Ponder’s speech made her see the word ‘justice’ in a different light.

“They way she defined justice was something I never thought of, defining it as love, as more than someone being punished. It is more than that,” said Nazareth student Amya Bryce.

The day long celebration included a conversation about systemic racism and restorative justice.