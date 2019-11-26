Nazareth Arts Center gets you ready for the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Nazareth College Arts Center is ready to entertain you during the holiday season with a series of performances coming to the stage.

Executive Director Rita Mannelli discussed some of the shows you can take in through New Year’s Eve Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Angelina Ballerina: The Very Merry Holiday Musical” is set for this Saturday, November 30. “It’s based on the series of books about Angelina Ballerina and it’s got a wonderful holiday story to it,” Mannelli said. “It’s only an hour-long, so you can bring kids of all ages. If you’ve got family in from out of town take an hour, come on down to the Arts Center, and kick off the holiday season with Angelina.”

The following Saturday, December 7, the Naz Arts Center will present “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Mannelli said this show comes with a twist. “It’s a radio play and so there’s a story within a story as well because the radio play actors, of course, there’s a blizzard and only so many of them can get to do the radio play. So it’s really 1940s nostalgia, a little whimsy even in telling the story that we all know of Bedford Falls.”

A Rochester holiday tradition continues with the return of “The Capitol Steps” on December 31. “I believe this is the twenty-fourth year coming back to the Arts Center, two o’clock and 6:30 on New Year’s Eve,” Mannelli noted. “So come get in your laughs before your ring in the new year.” It’s an inside look at Washington with laughs for both sides of the aisle.

Students from the Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will present “The Marvelous Wonderettes” with performances on December 6-8. The show features hit songs from the 1950s accompanying the story.

To learn more about showtimes and dates visit the Naz Arts Center Box Office, call (585) 389-2170 or go online to the Nazareth College Arts Center Website.