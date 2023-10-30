CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Milk, a prominent component in student meals, is at risk of not being served at schools.

Why? There is a nationwide milk carton shortage.

North Syracuse Central School District families received a letter from their district about the carton shortage last week.

The letter explains that the district was made aware of the shortage, and how it could impact the school’s meal program.

“Our milk suppliers, along with others across the nation, are experiencing a shortage of the half-pint cartons typically used for our school meals. The shortage is expected to last for several months,” read a part of the letter.

Currently, the district is looking for alternative packaging solutions, and their food service staff is working to make sure the students “receive the nutritious school meals they are used to.”

One solution is the school will only serve breakfasts that do not require milk.

“Alternative beverage options will be available for all meals. These alternatives will include juice, and all of our cafeterias will have water readily available, along with cups for our students,” said the letter.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to other schools within the Central New York area, asking what their plan is if they are affected by this shortage.

The Liverpool Central School District said they were able to confirm that they were notified last Friday, Oct. 27, of the carton shortage.

“We have purchased cups to be used when we run out of cartons,” said the district’s Public Information Officer, Meghan Piper.

Tom Colabufo, Central Square’s superintendent responded, explaining that they are affected too.

“The problem is twofold, first, the company that provides the cartons to all of the milk distribution companies apparently burned down, creating a significant shortage of cartons nationwide,” said Colabufo.

In a separate letter to Central Square families, Colabufo wrote, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, our district will be switching over to purchasing gallons of white 1% milk only and pouring individual cups for students…”

On top of this, the district also has a chocolate milk shortage.

“We have a solution until we are able to get the milk cartons and chocolate milk back, which could be as far away as Spring,” explained Colabufo. “We will be having our food service staff pour white milk into cups with the appropriate serving size for our students, and we will only have white milk now until chocolate milk is available again.”

This will go into effect for the Central Square Central School District beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

Westhill’s superintendent, Steve Dunham told NewsChannel 9 that any district using Upstate Niagara will be impacted. The company is experiencing an unexpected shortage of the half pint paper cartons from their supplier.

“Unfortunately, this shortage spans nationwide and no other paper carton vendors have any excess capacity to assist in alleviating this issue at the moment. They have indicated that the shortage may start this week, but we should see an improvement in supply by early 2024,” said Dunham.

The district is looking to find alternative solutions and are in contact with potential vendors in an effort to shorten the timeframe.

And Syracuse Central School District is a victim as well.

“I checked in with Food and Nutrition and they said they do anticipate we will be affected at some point but so far, we have not been,” said Mike Henesey, the district’s Public Information Officer.