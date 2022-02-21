ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Transportation Security Administration released a report showing an increase in the amount of guns detected at checkpoints for 2021, including parts of Upstate New York and nationwide.

According to TSA officials, you can lawfully carry a gun on a plane, as long as it’s packed and checked properly, and aligns with the rules of the state you’re flying to.

Bart Johnson, Federal Security Director for TSA Upstate New York says there’s been an increase in the number of firearms possessed lawfully, nationwide, but he added there’s also been an increase in carelessness.

“People are not paying attention, they’re lawfully possessing the weapon or they lawfully posses it in the state that they live in, but when they come here it’s illegal” he said,

Or, Johnson says the passenger grabs a bag from the closet without checking pockets. To their surprise, a loaded handgun is revealed at checkpoint.

The number of catches in the upstate region has almost doubled in the past 5 years. Nationwide, airports reached a record-breaking number of over 5,000 catches.

Luckily, Rochester has remained steady. There were only two instances in 2021, but Johnson says he’s concerned 2022 might see more.

“So far this year [2022], there’s been two in Rochester, so we’ve already outpaced all of 2021.”

In the latest instance on February 7, Johnson says a man drove to Rochester from Arizona, with plans to fly back, when security detected a loaded 9 millimeter in the bag. In a situation like this, the gun could go off unintentionally.

“If we don’t detect it that’s going to end up on a plane,” Johnson said.

Johnson says their security officers are trained to handle these situations in a safe manner, but preventing it before it happens is key. Experts say the best way to do that is through education.

“Always know where it is, when you’re not carrying it, keep it in a safe, and when traveling to another state make sure you research the laws,” he said.

For more details on how to properly travel with a firearm, head over to this link. Travelers can also tweet or message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question.