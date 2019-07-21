Nationwide heat advisories

(CBS) Dangerous, deadly heat gripped nearly more than half of the U.S. Tens of millions are set to broil in record-setting high temperatures this weekend, with heat advisories or warnings in effect from the Midwest to much of the East Coast. The heatwave is already blamed for at six least deaths.

Temperatures are expected to range from the mid 90’s to the triple digits, with the heat index making it feel as hot as 100 to 115 degrees.

At Wrigley Field, misters in the back of the bleachers tried to cool the crowd. At Yankee Stadium, only one player took batting practice on the field.

In Cleveland, rules were relaxed on what fans could bring into the park. Even for a sport that promotes high heat, Saturday was a scorcher across the majors.

From the Northeast through the Midwest, no player, manager or umpire was spared as temperatures soared near triple digits in big league broilers. Hours before Baltimore played Boston at sweltering Camden Yards, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde pulled aside starting catcher Chance Sisco and issued a stiff directive.

“I told Chance, ‘Do not go outside until the game starts,'” Hyde said. Sisco went all nine innings Friday night and was in the lineup again while backup Pedro Severino recovers from an illness.

In Chicago, where it was 94 when the Cubs started against San Diego, there was a big ovation in the seventh inning — for the weather. That’s when the wind suddenly shifted and began blowing in, cooling the stadium.

The thermometer read 94 in New York, too, the hottest for a Yankees game this season. The Yankees set up supplemental hydration stadiums in all three decks and the bleachers, and made announcements over the public address system reminding fans to keep drinking water.

The weather began to break in some spots: A day after it was 94 when Minnesota hosted Oakland — the second-hottest start in Target Field’s 10-year history — it was about 20 degrees cooler in the Twin Cities.

On Friday night, All-Star pitcher Jake Odorizzi struggled with the A’s lineup and the humid setting. “It was only like pitching in a rain forest,” he said.

The water and sports drinks that would have gone to New York City Triathlon participants are not going to waste.

Life Time, which has been producing the NYC Triathlon for the past seven years, donated more than 12 tons, or 1,900 gallons, of water and Gatorade Endurance to be distributed to New Yorkers in need during the heat wave.

This is the first time the triathlon has ever been cancelled.

Thousands of New Yorkers were left without power in the middle of this weekend’s scorching heat wave. According to utility company PSEG Long Island, over 9,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens and on Long Island.

The utility reportedly restored power to their Queens customers around 6:15 p.m. however, over 2,000 Long Island customers were still in the dark.

The MTA reported that A train and Rockaway Park shuttles service lost power Saturday evening.

Record high temperatures have already been recorded at New York City’s JFK Airport, Long Island’s MacArthur Airport, Atlantic City, Blacksburg, Virginia. and Millinocket in northern Maine.

Central Maine, meanwhile, experienced blackouts Saturday. Thousands of Central Maine Power customers dealt with power outages, ranging from inland towns in York County to the city of Lewiston.

The entire state of Maine is under a heat advisory.

Twenty-one children have died so far this year after being left in hot cars — a risk that rises when the temperature rises. Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital demonstrated how hot a car can get. The temperature rose from 96 degrees to 124 in half an hour.

The soaring heat is especially dangerous for outdoor workers. To keep Chicago cool, the city has installed hundreds of green alleys, made with materials that absorb less heat than black asphalt. New York City also has a program that paints roofs white to reflect the sun.