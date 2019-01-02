Wrestling broadcaster 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at 76

Gene Okerlund (photo from WWE)

(WROC) - "Mean" Gene Okerlund, the well-known interviewer of professional wrestlers, has died at the age of 76, according to the WWE.

In a statement, the WWE writes: "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76."

Okerlund rose through the ranks, from the AWA to the WWE, speaking with often unhinged wrestlers, hyping up fights during shows.

In tweets, wrestlers honored Okerlund.

"Mean Gene I love you my brother HH," wrote Hulk Hogan.

"A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. 'Mean Gene' was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," added Triple H.