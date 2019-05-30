World's smallest baby survives and is home with family five months later

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

San Diego, CA (WTNH) - The world's smallest baby to ever survive is now home with her family.

Baby "Saybie" was born in San Diego five months ago. Saybie is not her real name, it's just a nickname the nurses called her.

There were complications during the pregnancy and the baby was born at 23 weeks and three days. At birth, Saybie weighed only 8.6 ounces. That's about as much as an apple.

Her ranking as the world's smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.

Dr. Edward Bell, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa, said Saybie had the lowest medically confirmed birth weight submitted to the registry.

After five months in the hospital, she now weighs five pounds.

She's healthy and was discharged this week.