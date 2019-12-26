Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die

Emergency personnel at the scene of an incident at the Renaissance Park Garage where an adult and 2 children fell from the garage and found dead on a sidewalk near the Boston parking garage on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP)

A woman and two children have died after being found unconscious on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage.

The identities of the victims, as well as the relationship of the woman to the children, has not yet been determined.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the children appeared to be under age 5.

News video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station.

Gross said there were two child car seats in the vehicle.

