Warning from AAA: 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The final week of May marks the start of what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days."

The AAA Foundation says over the past five years, nearly 3,500 people have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The average number of deaths during that time frame is 17% higher per day compared to other days of the year.

An average of nearly 700 people die each year in crashes involving teen drivers.

The organization says it's important to spend the summer months teaching teenagers safe driving habits.