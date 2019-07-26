US government issues final management plan for Bears Ears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is unveiling its final management plan for a national monument on tribal lands home to ancient cliff dwellings and other artifacts in Utah that was significantly downsized by President Donald Trump.

The Bureau of Land Management’s plan for the Bears Ears National Monument posted Friday shows the agency chose the option that closes the fewest amount of archaeological sensitive land to off road vehicles.

That is just one of the critiques by environmental organizations who say the plan leaves cultural sites vulnerable to damage

The agency says the plan will ensure protections for sacred sites and cultural artifacts.

President Barack Obama created the monument in 2016. Trump downsized it by about 85% in 2017.

Conservation groups, tribes and an outdoor retail company have sued challenging the downsizing.