Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

US citizen tried to drive across border in car packed with meth

National

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 22-year-old U.S. citizen is in federal custody after allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 90 pounds of meth from Mexico.

Drugs hidden in a vehicle that tried to cross the Bridge of the Americas on Tuesday. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stopped the load from coming into the country when the man showed up in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry in El Paso.

The CBP officer who interviewed the driver and inspected the vehicle found anomalies and referred both to the secondary inspection area at the port of entry, the agency said.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted other officers to the presence of narcotics in the car, and an X-ray examination of the vehicle revealed anomalies in the vehicle’s quarter panels and rear bumper, the agency said.

CBP officers extracted 89.9 pounds of methamphetamine from various parts of the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value of $325,000.

More drugs found inside the vehicle (CBP photo)

According to various U.S. government and private security analysts, the Mexican drug cartels have ramped up production and distribution of meth and fentanyl, which they export primarily to the United States.

As for the El Paso bust, “this is a great example of CBP Officers using their experience, CBP drug-sniffing dogs, and an x-ray system to prevent a large amount of drugs from entering our community,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good.

The 22-year-old man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to face charges for the failed alleged smuggling attempt.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Border crime

Destination NY

