US charges 2 with terror crimes over threats to spread virus

Live Now
White House holds coronavirus task force briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

US charges 2 with terror crimes over threats to spread virus

National

by: MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department charged two people with federal terrorism offenses on Wednesday for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus.

The charges, in cases in Texas and Florida, come about two weeks after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen instructed federal prosecutors across the U.S. that they could charge people who threaten to spread the coronavirus under the terrorism statutes because the Justice Department considers it a “biological agent” under the law.

“Threats or attempt to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated,” Rosen wrote in the memo to U.S. attorneys and the heads of all Justice Department agencies, including the FBI.

More than 400,000 people have been diagnosed in the U.S. with the virus, which has prompted stay-at-home orders from lawmakers across the country. Authorities have reported an uptick in hate crimes and virus-related scams.

Prosecutors allege James Jamal Curry, 31, of St. Petersburg, Florida, coughed on an officer’s arm while he was being arrested on a domestic violence charge on March 27 and told the officer, “Well I got the Corona,” according to court documents. He posted a bond and was released from jail the next day before officers were called to his home again — for allegedly violating a court order to stay away from the victim — and placed him under arrest a second time.

Police allege Curry resisted arrest, struggled with officers and then banged his head repeatedly against a patrol car’s windows. When a sergeant opened the door to move him away from the window, Curry spit in her mouth twice, court documents said. The sergeant wiped his saliva from her face, noticing it had blood in it, as Curry threatened to kill her, the documents said.

As officers put a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting at them again, Curry shouted at the sergeant, “I have Corona (expletive), and I’m spreading it around,” according to court papers.

Police obtained a warrant to test Curry for COVID-19, and the results came back negative. He was charged with perpetrating a biological weapons hoax and faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if he’s convicted.

In the Texas case, 39-year-old Christopher Charles Perez was charged with a similar offense after he posted on Facebook that he had paid someone to spread the coronavirus at grocery stores in San Antonio because he wanted to deter people from visiting the stores.

The FBI investigated the case and determined that the threat was false, and no one had tried to spread the coronavirus at the stores. Perez was arrested on Tuesday.

Both Perez and Curry remained in federal custody on Wednesday, and it was not immediately clear if either had an attorney to comment on the allegations.

___

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss