UPAWS new facility is a relaxing, temporary home for pets

SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI (WJMN-TV) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter held it's grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend. After years of fundraising and planning UPAWS has completed the move to its brand new, state of the art facility.

"It's been a very long road. It's been amazing to see the support of our community," says Kori Tossava, Capital Campaign Manager for UPAWS.

The new building was built with many small details in mind for the needs of Upper Peninsula animals.

"Everything from the color on the walls to the lighting to the acoustics is taken from a way that we can make sure that while the animals are here, they are not stressed out," explains Tossava.

This includes painting the walls colors that are relaxing to animals and keeping them in enclosures that reduce outside noise. There is also a lot more space in the new building, meaning animals are now able to be separated from the busy lobby area and have more room to live and play.

Tossava continues, "It's been amazing to see the difference in our animals. As soon as we had them on the Marq-Tran and brought them over here, they started spreading out and you just watch, the cats in particular, just how calm they are; and with the dogs just the added attention that they're getting, the different types of kennel layouts."

The new building also includes a lab and surgery room that will allow for veterinarians to perform tests and surgeries at the shelter, rather than moving the animals. Additionally, there is a full grooming room available as well as separate rooms for 'critters', such as guinea pigs and rabbits; whereas previously they were kept in the lobby of the old building. There are outdoor enclosed areas for cats to access from their rooms and a dog park will be available once the weather improves. A large barn area will also allow UPAWS to house horses that are up for adoption.

The new facility also has a brand new community room that will serve as a space for parties, field trips, training, and many other uses.

Of course, this new space wouldn't have happened without the help of the community.

"It has been such a humbling experience for us to know that so many people believe in what we do," says Tossava.

UPAWS is officially open at their new location. They welcome anyone to stop by and take a tour of the building.

They are currently in need of dog bedding but they also have a full "Housewarming Wish List" available on their website, if you would like to donate. Click here to see the list.