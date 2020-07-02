1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress attempt to reduce hot car deaths

National

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — As Americans travel for the Fourth of July weekend and try to get back to their normal routines, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning parents not to forget their kids in hot cars.

In 2019, 52 kids died after being left in hot cars, but DOT is hoping a $3 million public service effort helps save lives in 2020 and beyond.

“We want to make sure in all of this the children are not forgotten,” said Elaine Chao, secretary of DOT.

Chao says these days there’s an even greater risk for caretakers to forget kids in cars since the pandemic upended usual routines.

“Having children locked and forgotten in heated cars is such a preventable tragedy,” she said.

On Capitol Hill, some lawmakers, including Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky, are trying to pass a bill called the Hot Cars Act.

“It is our duty to say that when we can protect children from dying in hot cars that we have to do it,” Schakowsky said.

The Hot Cars Act would require most new cars to come with an alert system to detect a child or animal that gets left in the back seat.

“We want a passive system where the parent doesn’t have to do anything but there is a detection of the child in the car and then a notification to the parent,” Schakowsky said.

The DOT says it doesn’t comment on pending legislation, but Schakowsky is optimistic the bill can pass the House.

“The legislation even gives a good deal of time to implement this, but really we’re running out of time,” she said.

The Hot Cars Act is co-sponsored by 55 democrats and two republicans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss