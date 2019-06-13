Tyson unveils plant based nuggets and patties

This undated product image provided by Tyson Foods, Inc. shows a plant-based meat alternative made by Tyson Foods. The nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores this summer. The product will be sold under a new brand, Raised and Rooted, which will continue to develop new plant-based products and blends. (Kevin Smith/Tyson Foods, Inc. […]

One of the world’s biggest meat producers is joining the plant based food trend.

Tyson is introducing plant-based nuggets as it moves toward meat alternatives. The nuggets are a blend of pea-protein, egg whites, bamboo and golden flaxseed. They even feature a golden crisp similar to the regular chicken nuggets.

Along with the plant-based nuggets, Tyson is introducing a blended burger patty made of both plant and animal products.

The burgers will be a combination of pea protein and angus beef, and are said to have fewer calories and saturated fat than some purely beef burgers.

The burgers will be available for purchase in the fall, but there is no set release date for the nuggets.

When released, the products will be sold under a different name called “Raised and Rooted.”