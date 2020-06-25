Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Tucson mayor sticks with police chief after custody death

National

by: ASTRID GALVAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Tucson, Arizona, said Thursday that the city’s police chief should stay in his job, even as criticism mounts over the death of a young Hispanic man while handcuffed in police custody.

Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat, said Chief Chris Magnus should not resign because he has improved the police department since he took charge four years ago.

“Chief Magnus has brought forward-thinking changes to (department) policies, practices and trainings, and has built strong relationships with our community,” Romero wrote.

Magnus offered his resignation during a news conference on Wednesday in which police showed video of the April 21 death of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez.

The death wasn’t made public until this week, and Magnus was heavily criticized for failing to disclose it earlier.

Ingram-Lopez’s family and friends plan to speak at a vigil later Thursday and call for accountability, a thorough investigation and an end to police brutality.

Ingram-Lopez’s case has sparked outrage as protesters around the country decry police brutality. A hashtag for “ayudame, nana”— “help me, grandma” has circulated widely to bring attention to some of his last words as he pleaded for help.

Online tributes for Ingram-Lopez show a glowing new father with a baby girl; there are pictures of a young Ingram-Lopez dressed as a pumpkin for Halloween and others showing him blowing out candles on a Mickey Mouse cake.

Ingram-Lopez died while handcuffed, face-down and covered with a thin blanket after police responded to a call from his grandmother, who said he had been acting erratically at her home.

The medical examiner’s office didn’t determine a manner of death but said Ingram-Lopez died of sudden cardiac arrest while intoxicated by cocaine and physically restrained.

Video from the officers’ body cameras show a hysterical Ingram-Lopez ignored by officers as he repeatedly begged for water. He screamed, cried and whimpered for minutes while he was on the ground and then suddenly stopped making noise. Officers administered an overdose antidote and attempted CPR, but Ingram-Lopez died at the scene.

Magnus said three of the officers who responded “committed multiple policy violations and failed to handle the incident consistent with their training.”

They resigned but would have been fired if they had not, Magnus said.

Magnus was appointed to his job in 2016. Along with supporting him, Romero said it is time for the police department to rebuild public trust by being more transparent, ensuring accountability and “and re-imagining how we provide safety to our community.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss