Trump Heights unveiled by Israeli Prime minister

Rochester N. Y. (WROC) - U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and Israelis prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a ceremony on Sunday, naming a residential community in the long-disputed Golan Heights after U.S. president Donald Trump.



This comes after president Trump formally recognized the contested territory as part of Israel, back in March.



"We are proud that we have the opportunity to establish a new settlement and to give thanks to a great friend," Netanyahu told the cabinet meeting. "We will continue to grow and develop the Golan for all of our citizens - the Jews and non-Jews together."



Netanyahu also thanked Trump for a list of pro-Israel decisions, while quietly blaming Iran for the tankers attacked in the gulf of Oman.



"President trump did it [with the golan], he also did it with Jerusalem, he did it with the transfer of the embassy, he did it with the exit from the Iran nuclear deal, he does it now with the strong stand against the aggression of Iran in the gulf of Oman, in the Persian gulf, and in the entire region," Netanyahu said.



The Golan Heights was seized by Israel from Syria in 1967 during the six-day war and annexed in 1981. The international community regards it as illegally occupied territory. No other country has recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory.