Truck crash snarls commute out of NYC on eve of holiday

In this image made from video provided by WABC-TV, first responders work the scene after a garbage truck careened off an overpass onto the westbound lanes of Route 495, Thursday, July 3, 2019, in Union City, N.J. (WABC-TV via AP)

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — A garbage truck flipped over a stone wall outside one of two tunnels connecting New Jersey with New York Wednesday, injuring several people including one critically.

The accident delayed the journeys of thousands of commuters eager to start their Fourth of July weekend as cars were rerouted and buses were delayed.

The orange Union City Department of Public Works truck lay upside down on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Most New Jersey-bound vehicles were being held at the tunnel as crews worked to clear the truck. Traffic was being allowed to flow into the city.

Officials said they were assessing the number of injuries, but one person was in critical condition.

Bus service from a major New York City hub, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, was initially suspended but later resumed.

Cars were being diverted to the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge, causing widespread delays on Manhattan’s West Side.

___

This story has been updated to delete an incorrect reference to traffic toward the tunnel being held.