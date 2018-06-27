Train carrying coal derails in West Virginia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in St. Albans.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of Kanawha Terrace, near McKinley Middle School.

At least a dozen cars have turned over dumping coal in the area.

Metro 911 says the Spruce Street crossing in the area is also blocked at this time with no word on when it will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

The St. Albans Fire Department, Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are all on scene.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.