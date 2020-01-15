Tourists can help rebuild storm-ravaged town in Florida

Officials in a Florida Panhandle beach town are hoping tourists want to do more than frolic in the surf and lay in the sun.
They’re hoping tourists will help rebuild a neighboring beach town devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Officials in Panama City Beach on Tuesday introduced a program that allows tourists during their visit to help build homes and plant sea oats in the sand dunes of neighboring Mexico Beach, which was demolished by the category 5 storm.
The tourism promotion agency is offering a “Stay it Forward” package for tourists interested in helping out.