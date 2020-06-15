1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Tennessee tattoo artist covering up racist tattoos for free

National

by: Elizabeth Kuebel

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville tattoo artist is doing her part to eliminate racism. Jenni Rivera is offering to cover up racist tattoos for free.

“To get that hate off of them and make them be able to breathe better and just live their life as they should, instead of having that constant reminder of something they might have used to have been a part of or just didn’t even think about when they were doing it,” Rivera said.

Inspired by another tattoo artist she’d seen, Rivera posted about her own offer over the weekend. She said the response has been overwhelming.

“It’s been way more than I thought were going to take advantage of it, which is good. It’s just I didn’t know I was going to have to have a whole day to sit down and talk to these people,” she said.

She said she’s already heard from between thirty and forty people reaching out.

“Most of them say that they’re just in a different place in their life, but some of them have told me that they didn’t even mean for them to be a racist tattoo,” she said.

But her mission is to help eliminate the hate associated with them, and she’s doing it, in the way she knows best.

“I know that this is my wheelhouse right here, and I can help just by using my own every day,” Rivera said.

If you have a tattoo you or others feel is racist and would like to have it covered up, you can text Rivera your name and a picture of your tattoo. Her number is 865-361-1513.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss