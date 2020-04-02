Stimulus aid for ‘small business’ will go to some big chains

Breaking News
10th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 390 confirmed cases, 25 patients in the ICU
Live Now
COVID-19 town hall with Adam Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Rep. Morelle
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Stimulus aid for ‘small business’ will go to some big chains

National

by: RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Raymond Vasquez

FILE – In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, Carlos Vasquez, left, and his nephew, R.J. Vasquez, wait for customers at their family’s barber shop in Houston. They estimate they have lost nearly half of their business due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — As the federal government prepares to launch a $349 billion loan program meant to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, critics have growing concerns that some mom-and-pop shops might get squeezed out.

The Paycheck Protection Program — part of the $2 trillion relief packagesigned into law last week — was billed as a way to help local businesses that often form the fabric of communities retain workers and pay bills. But an expansive definition of “small business” in the law means that it will be open to much more than just Main Street shops when lenders start processing applications Friday.

Operators of name-brand hotel, restaurant and service chains and franchises with thousands of employees at locations scattered across the U.S. are eligible. Lobbyists are also pushing the Small Business Administration to interpret the law generously to help sectors devastated by mandatory business closures and stay-at-home orders, possibly making the aid available to international fast food and lodging giants and allowing individual owners to get around a $10 million cap on loans.

While Congress could approve more money later on, the program as it stands is expected to run out quickly. That could mean applicants who have the financial and legal expertise of a larger organization might be able to maximize their benefits, not leaving much for smaller businesses, especially those who wait or have problems applying.

“I’m certain that’s what’s going to happen,” said Lauren Friel, the owner of a wine bar in Somerville, Massachusetts, that has been closed for three weeks. “It makes me really angry. It’s outrageous. They are going to walk away with their pockets full of cash.”

Friel said she intends to apply Friday for around $50,000 to help her pay rent and employees who have been furloughed, but she’s not expecting to be successful.

Independent contractors and the self-employed could be especially hurt since they will not be eligible to apply until April 10 under guidance from the Treasury Department. By then, banks could be overwhelmed with applications.

“It’s hard for me to say this: There is only $350 billion in this fund. Every big restaurant and hotel chain is going to be going after this money. It’s not going to last,” said Ron Feldman, chief development officer at ApplePie Capital, which has been helping businesses get ready to apply.

“If you want to get this loan, speed is your friend,” Feldman told 2,000 franchise industry officials on a conference call this week.

Underscoring the need for help, the federal government reported Thursday that a record 10 million workersfiled for unemployment in the two weeks ending March 28.

Jeff Brabant, manager of government relations for the National Federation of Independent Business, said he was still optimistic that the loan program would deliver for traditional small businesses.

“Our tone could change in a week if things don’t go well,” he said.

The program will give businesses low-interest loans of about 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. They will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.

The law specified that all food service and lodging businesses qualify as long as they do not have more than 500 employees at a single location. It also declared that thousands of franchises recognized by the SBA — like multilocation restaurants, hotels, gyms and hair salons — will qualify regardless of their revenue and ties to large corporate parents. Many nonprofits, which are normally ineligible for such aid, also qualify.

The law says the maximum loan will be $10 million. But lobbyists representing chains are asking that the cap apply to each location — rather than each owner.

The International Franchise Association argued in a letter to the SBA that would allow the program “to achieve its intended outcome and have maximum impact.” The letter urged the agency to confirm that franchisors it recognizes — that are the parent companies of major chains from Burger King to Marriott — qualify as well.

The agency is expected to issue additional guidance on the program Thursday.

Greg Flynn, CEO of the Flynn Restaurant Group, which calls itself the largest restaurant franchisee in the U.S. and owns more than 1,200 Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell and Panera locations, said larger employers should get relief, too, so that they can quickly rehire workers.

Flynn said that he furloughed 30,000 of his 48,000 employees as his company’s revenue dropped by 60% in a matter of days. He is hoping to qualify for 2 1/2 times his $60 million monthly payroll under the program.

“It is my 100% total focus just to survive and keep the infrastructure in place, so there is a home for our employees to come back to,” Flynn said. “With (the rescue), we can do it. Without it, I don’t think we can.”

Darryl DePriest, who was chief counsel for the SBA office that advocates for small business from 2015 to 2017, called the $349 billion “almost like a first installment” and predicted Congress will eventually appropriate more money.

But for now, business owners who wait or have problems filing their applications might lose out to larger applicants, said Veronique de Rugy, a research fellow at George Mason University.

“When we look at back who were the beneficiaries of this, we’re probably going to see that it’s skewed toward the bigger of the so-called small businesses,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss