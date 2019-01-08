Stars wear Time's Up bracelets, ribbons at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(CBS) - Hollywood's elite wore bracelets, ribbons and pins on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet Sunday evening to show their support for the Time's Up movement. It's the second year in a row attendees have used fashion to protest sexism in the entertainment industry.

This year's accessories were designed by "Nocturnal Animals" costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, who came up with the movement's logo and official pin design last year. The bracelets and pins read "Time's Up x2," referencing the organization's campaign to double the number of women in leadership positions.

During the 2018 show, nearly everyone on the Golden Globes red carpet wore black gowns or tuxedos on the red carpet to call attention to the Time's Up and #MeToo movement. It was the first major awards show since the downfall of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Andy Samberg, the co-host of Sunday's night Golden Globe Awards and "Saturday Night Live" alum, wore a black Time's Up bracelet while walking the red carpet with co-host Sandra Oh. Rachel Brosnahan, who won best TV performance by an actress in a musical or comedy for her work on "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel," wore her "Time's Up x2" bracelet alongside a yellow Prada gown. D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place," which was nominated for best TV series (musical or comedy), put a ribbon on an orange clutch to show her support.

Ryan Seacrest, television host and personality, wore a black version of the bracelet while interviewing actors and actresses on the red carpet Sunday night. Seacrest was accused of sexual harassment by his former stylist, Susie Hardy, who described "numerous incidents of harassment and assault allegedly perpetrated by Seacrest" from 2007 to 2013 in an interview with Variety magazine. Seacrest denied the allegations.