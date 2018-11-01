Spectrum rate hike takes effect Thursday
(WIVB) - Plan to give more of your household budget to Spectrum. The cable provider raised rates effective Thursday.
That includes a hike of more than one dollar per month in the company's broadcast TV rate ($8.85 to $9.95 per month).
Spectrum receivers will go from $6.99 to $7.50.
Spectrum internet will also cost five dollars more per month if you have a Spectrum TV subscription ($54.99 to $59.99 per month), and a dollar more per month if you don't ($64.99 to $65.99 per month).
