Some healthy New Year's resolutions for children and teens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This photo shows a boy eyeing off some cakes. He has his hand outstretched to take one. The focus is to the cakes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This photo shows a boy eyeing off some cakes. He has his hand outstretched to take one. The focus is to the cakes.

CNN - The new year is the perfect time to start your kids off right with some healthy habits.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a list of ideas for you to talk to your children about trying, depending on their age. ​

Some examples:

For Preschoolers:

I will do my best to be nice to other kids who need a friend or look sad or lonely.

I will try hard to clean up​ my toys by putting them where they belong.

For 5 to 12 year olds:

I will take care of my skin by putting on sunscreen before I go outdoors on bright, sunny days. I will try to remember to stay in the shade whenever possible and wear a hat and sunglasses, especially when I'm playing sports.

I will wear my seat belt every time I get in a car. I'll sit in the back seat and use a booster seat until I am tall enough to use a lap/shoulder seat belt.

And for teens:

I will be careful about whom I choose to date. I will treat the other person with respect and not force them to do something they do not want to do. I will not use violence. I will expect to be treated the same way in return.

When I notice my friends are struggling, being bullied or making risky choices, I will look for a trusted adult that we can attempt to find a way to help.

You can find the AAP's full list here.