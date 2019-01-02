Some healthy New Year's resolutions for children and teens
CNN - The new year is the perfect time to start your kids off right with some healthy habits.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a list of ideas for you to talk to your children about trying, depending on their age.
Some examples:
For Preschoolers:
I will do my best to be nice to other kids who need a friend or look sad or lonely.
I will try hard to clean up my toys by putting them where they belong.
For 5 to 12 year olds:
I will take care of my skin by putting on sunscreen before I go outdoors on bright, sunny days. I will try to remember to stay in the shade whenever possible and wear a hat and sunglasses, especially when I'm playing sports.
I will wear my seat belt every time I get in a car. I'll sit in the back seat and use a booster seat until I am tall enough to use a lap/shoulder seat belt.
And for teens:
I will be careful about whom I choose to date. I will treat the other person with respect and not force them to do something they do not want to do. I will not use violence. I will expect to be treated the same way in return.
When I notice my friends are struggling, being bullied or making risky choices, I will look for a trusted adult that we can attempt to find a way to help.
You can find the AAP's full list here.
