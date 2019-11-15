Shooting outside Charlotte bars draws police, leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Witnesses described chaos outside bars early Friday during a fatal shooting that involved police at an entertainment complex in North Carolina’s biggest city.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a tweet that at least one officer was involved in the shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized with wounds that were not life-threatening. Police said no officers were injured.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of the Epicentre complex of bars and restaurants in the heart of Charlotte’s Uptown business district, police said.

The shooting created chaos and drew multiple officers to the area as bars were closing about 2 a.m., witnesses told WSOC-TV.

Witness Dedrick Gamble said at least one person in the crowd fired a gun, causing police to approach, and then at least one officer fired.

“When he hit the guy, the police came up behind them and the next thing you know, they was on the ground. … Crazy. It’s madness down here,” Gamble said.

Another witness told the station that he saw two fighting men pull out guns and shoot at each other.

“They tumbled, stumbled, one dude was trying to get the gun off him, kept shooting the gun at the floor, ricocheting. The cops was around the corner. I heard the cops say, ‘Drop the gun,’ but they kept shooting,” Jose Rodriguez said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers fired the shots that hit either person. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Brad Koch referred questions to the State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI said it was still gathering information Friday.

Identities of those involved weren’t immediately released.

WSOC reports that dozens of evidence markers, including one marking a handgun, were visible behind police tape as investigators combed the scene. Streets around the scene were blocked off for several hours before reopening about 8 a.m.