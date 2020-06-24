1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Senator’s bill would pay taxpayers $4,000 to take a vacation

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: Sen. from Arizona Martha McSally (R-AZ) wears a mask depicting the Arizona state flag as she listens to testimony during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense Spectrum Policy and the Impact of the Federal Communications Commissions Ligado Decision on National Security during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill on May 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew – Pool/Getty Images)

Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., introduced a bill Monday that would provide thousands of dollars in travel incentives with the goal of stimulating the U.S. tourism industry.

The “American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act” would give a tax credit of $4,000 ($8,000 to couples filing jointly) annually through the year 2022. The bill would also provide $500 credits per qualifying children.

The American TRIP Act credit can be used domestically to pay for food and beverages, lodging, transportation, live entertainment and other travel expenses.

Qualifying travel is defined as:

  • Within the United States
  • To a destination not less than 50 miles from the taxpayer’s principal residence
  • After December 31, 2019 and before January 1, 2022.

“The tourism and hospitality industries were among the hardest hit sectors across the country and their revival is critical to our economic recovery,” McSally said in a statement on her website. “Arizona has lost billions in revenue this year alone due to the pandemic. My legislation will help boost domestic travel and jumpstart the comeback of our hotels, entertainment sectors, local tourism agencies, and the thousands of businesses that make Arizona one of the best places in the world to visit.

Meantime cases continue to spike in McSally’s home state and elsewhere as states open up their economy. Just how risky it might be to take a crowded plane flight this summer, for instance, is not clear.

In an interview with Forbes, tax expert Steven Dennis also said the bill would only provide a travel tax credit to those who pay federal income taxes.

According to estimates from the nonprofit Tax Policy Center, in 2018 44% of Americans didn’t pay any federal income tax, largely because they didn’t make enough money to owe anything to the government.

