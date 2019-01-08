Sears plans to liquidate after 126 years in business as bid to save it fails Video

(KRON) - This is possibly the end of an era.

Sears on Tuesday will reportedly ask a bankruptcy judge to liquidate after rejecting a $4.4 billion takeover bid by the company's chairman Eddie Lampert, according to Reuters.

This would result in the closure of all remaining Sears and Kmart stores.

Sears first filed for bankruptcy protection last October.

Sears had nearly 700 stores and 68,000 employees at the time of the October bankruptcy filing, but it has been shutting down money-losing stores since then.

With the pending closure of the Sears at Marketplace Mall, all of the company's stores in the Rochester area will be closed.