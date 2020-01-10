San Francisco’s beloved Beefeater doorman to retire

In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, doorman Tom Sweeney holds the first Beefeater suit and hat that he first wore in 1976 at his home in San Francisco. Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney hangs up his white pressed collar and signature Beefeater jacket after more than four decades delighting tourists and residents as the doorman at downtown’s Sir Francis Drake Hotel. When he started, cable car rides were 50 cents and his outfit cost $600. Now rides are $7 and the custom-made suit is $3,000. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney hangs up his white pressed collar and signature Beefeater jacket after more than four decades as chief doorman at downtown’s Sir Francis Drake Hotel.

The 62-year-old city native retires Sunday after 43 years opening doors for movie stars, politicians and tourists from around the world.

Sweeney is the longest-serving Beefeater doorman at the hotel and the city’s best-known.

He’s hard to miss in his elaborate British-style jacket and knickers and his black hat decorated with red and white flowers.

Fans say Sweeney’s retirement is another sign of a changing San Francisco, where panhandling has become more aggressive even as some become wealthier amid a tech boom.